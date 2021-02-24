With the solemnity befitting his office and empathy born from his own family tragedies, Joe Biden paid homage Monday night to the more than 500,000 people who have died in the U.S. from the coronavirus.
The death toll comes as our country continues to struggle through the pandemic, although hope is growing as doses of vaccine become more widely available.
“We often hear people described as ordinary Americans. There’s no such thing,” the president said during the vigil. “There’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary. Just like that, so many of them took their last breath alone.”
Biden has spoken about his own losses before — his first wife and baby daughter killed in a car crash and his adult son dying from brain cancer. At the vigil for COVID-19 victims, he seemed to speak directly to the millions of friends, family members and co-workers of those who have died.
“I know all too well. I know what it’s like to not be there when it happens,” Biden said. “I know what it’s like when you are there, holding their hands, as they look in your eye and they slip away. That black hole in your chest, you feel like you’re being sucked into it.”
The vigil came at a time when the simple act of a crowd gathering in person to remember a loved one can put everyone at risk. So Biden's broadcast eulogy, with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, wearing masks and standing behind him, was an opportunity for the country to come together virtually, if only for a few minutes.
This approach by the new president to address an important moment in our lives should bring hope. Speaking about the enormity of this tragedy without trying to spin it as something positive — such as claiming it's not as bad as it might be — kept the focus on those who have died and the lives they lived. Monday night's vigil was not a political moment, but one meant to make us pause and reflect, and to not lose hope.
Biden's personal grief wasn't worn on his sleeve, but served as the common ground for him to speak to those who are suffering.
He sought to assure those who have lost loved ones, as well as the nation, that we will come through this.
“The day will come when the memory of the one you have lost brings a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye,” Biden said.
Many more tears will be shed, but the vaccine brings hope that we are on the road to better days.
