Sam I Am is safe. So are the Once-ler, Things 1 and 2. The Cat in the Hat still causes mischief, the same sort you’ll find on the way to Solla Sollew. They’re fine and well, these creations of Dr. Seuss.
Less so the author’s depictions of people from Asia and Africa, which have abruptly ended more than one telling of a Seuss story, sending parents looking for something else to read to their kids.
None of this is news to people who’ve picked up a copy of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” lately. And by lately, we refer generally to the time period since the end of Jim Crow and legal racial segregation in America.
The book, published in 1937, includes a racist image of what appears to be an Asian person eating with chopsticks. The Seuss book “If I Ran the Zoo,” published in 1950, includes a similarly offensive caricature of Africans going barefoot and wearing grass skirts.
These patently ugly bits of an otherwise fantastical, beloved body of children’s literature by the Springfield native Theodor Seuss Geisel cannot just be accepted as the product of another time. Besides, any 4-year-old can see through that bit of equivocation.
So the keepers of the Seuss legacy and copyrights made the pertinent decision to stop publishing those books and four others from the deep cuts of the Seuss collection. Actually, Dr. Seuss Enterprises made the decision some time ago and announced it Tuesday, “Read Across America Day,” which coincides with the birthday of the late author.
The overdue move, along with a Virginia school district’s modest suggestion that Seuss should not be solely celebrated on a day devoted to children’s literature, has fomented the furies of talk radio and certain corners of social media, the likes of which Seuss’ Once-ler once spewed at the Lorax: “All you do is yap-yap and say, “Bad! Bad! Bad! Bad! Well, I have my rights, sir, and I’m telling you I indented to go on doing just what I want to do!” (This, of course, was before the Once-ler’s moment of introspection and awakening to the dark world he had created.) Truth is, the Seuss canon is problematic. One need only consider the political cartoons he drew depicting Japanese during World War II — something Seuss himself did after the war when he visited Japan and its children. The encounter was said to have inspired his story of an elephant that adopts as its cause the safety of a population of diminutive animals. (“A person’s a person, no matter how small,” Seuss famously wrote in “Horton Hears a Who.”)
If Seuss were still alive, we’re sure the creator of stories with socially conscious messages about environmental protection, nuclear nonproliferation and the worth of creatures different than the rest would want to retire these outdated titles, too. They shouldn’t be passed to another generation.
