You wouldn't know it from the many positive bird-watcher reports from Cape Ann, Plum Island and throughout the Merrimack Valley, but this summer has been tough on birds in other parts of the country.
Since May, wildlife officials in at least nine states and the District of Columbia have gathered reports of sick and dying birds that had eye swelling, a crusty discharge and, in some cases, signs of neurological problems.
Although the mystery disease hasn't been reported in any New England states, MassWildlife is recommending people put away bird feeders and stop using birdbaths to help keep birds from congregating and transmitting the disease.
Summer always brings occasional bird deaths — a fledgling falling victim to a cat, or a bird hitting a window or being struck by a car — but scientists reported seeing larger numbers of dead birds, first in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky, then in states from Ohio to New Jersey.
MassWildlife said most of the birds found so far were fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins, but other songbirds have been reported, too. So far, no one has been able to pin down a cause.
Steve Grinley, who owns a bird supply store and writes a birding column for The Daily News of Newburyport, pointed out that birds won't starve — especially during the summer, with its abundance of seeds, berries and insects — if we stop feeding them for a while.
"There is plenty of natural food available this time of year for them to do just fine. We feed the birds for our entertainment (and maybe our indoor cat’s entertainment) and enjoyment," Grinley said.
MassWildlife is looking out for the public's health in tracking whether this mystery ailment is in local bird populations. The department urges anyone who finds a sick or dead bird, where the cause of mortality isn't obvious, to report the location, number of birds, species, any symptoms observed, and photos if possible, to mass.wildlife@mass.gov.
It's possible this could be a case where bird-watching and crowd-sourcing of information about sick or dead birds could help wildlife scientists nail down what's causing this avian illness.
In the meantime, enjoy the birds but don't fill that feeder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.