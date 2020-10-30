Voters in the 2nd Essex District face a dilemma that people casting ballots in other races this fall would envy: They must choose between two well-qualified candidates, either of whom would do a good job on their behalf. Whether voting to return Rep. Lenny Mirra to the seat he’s held for eight years, or supporting Christina Eckert in her second attempt at the job, the district's voters cannot go wrong.
Mirra, a moderate Republican from Georgetown, is nothing if not dutiful. He’s a fixture at events throughout the region, and as he recently noted in a press release, he has not missed a vote in the state House of Representatives this term. He’s not put his name on as many pieces of legislation as some of his peers but he’s worked on important issues such as education funding — particularly for special education and transportation for regional school districts.
He's also shown remarkable leadership, such as when he gathered local Second Amendment advocates with members of the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America in the months after the 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, for a meaningful conversation about gun control. As a member of Georgetown Fish & Game but not the National Rifle Association, Mirra's unique position lent him credibility as he did something few in this country have managed in the past few years, which is to bring together people from opposing views to talk about this difficult topic.
Eckert, in her second bid to unseat Mirra, is short on political experience. However, she has a long history of work on behalf of the community that more than qualifies her to be its state rep. She was interim co-director of the Merrimack River Watershed Council, having served on its board of directors, and is uniquely familiar with the problems that confront one of the region's most important natural resources.
The Boxford resident was a co-founder of the Masconomet Education Foundation and over nine years led important efforts to support the regional middle school and high school. She's also worked as director of Boxford’s Community Giving Tree, which collects and distributes used clothing, furniture and other items to families of young children.
Ballots across the state are thin this fall, with most members of the Legislature unopposed or facing only token opponents. Not so for a district that takes in parts of Boxford and Haverhill as well as all of West Newbury, Newbury, Merrimac, Georgetown and Groveland.
The only disappointment there is that voters must pick one.
Editor's note: This version corrects an earlier list of towns in the district that incorrectly included Rowley, which is part of the 4th Essex District.
