Our soggy summer — nearly 9.4 inches of rain at Logan Airport so far this month is about 7 inches more than usual for July — has washed out more than basements and beach days. It’s washed hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated sewage and stormwater into area rivers and harbors.
The rapid-fire release of our combined sewers brings into sharp focus the importance of replacing these antiquated wastewater systems. It also shows the need to act quickly to implement Gov. Charlie Baker’s plans to do that. It doesn’t especially matter who on Beacon Hill is writing the check.
Baker took the somewhat rare step this past week of testifying before the Legislature to make his case for how to spend more than half of Massachusetts’ $5.3 billion slice of the American Rescue Plan Act. As part of his plan, the governor proposes putting $400 million of the pandemic relief recovery money toward the state’s Clean Water Trust, whose mission includes supporting projects that separate sewage systems from those handling stormwater runoff.
In prepared remarks, Baker specifically singled out the importance of that work to our region.
“One example of a major effort we could undertake with this funding is sewer separation projects in the Merrimack Valley — which would create separate pipes for untreated sewage and stormwater runoff to prevent combined sewer overflows into local bodies of water during periods of heavy rainfall.
“These last few weeks of endless rain have demonstrated just how critical it is to address this issue and address it now,” he added.
Indeed, on the very day that Baker gave his testimony to the Ways and Means Committee and the House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight on Tuesday, a heavy rain triggered new combined sewer discharges into the Merrimack River.
Three treatment systems — in Lowell, Haverhill and a Greater Lawrence plant that serves six communities — reported releases, according to an alert posted by the Merrimack River Watershed Council. A half-hour discharge from the Haverhill system alone involved the release of a quarter million gallons of untreated sewage and stormwater.
The impact of these releases on the river that supplies the region its drinking water cannot be understated. Research has drawn the line between such releases and increased trips to the emergency room.
And it’s not just the Merrimack River, though the river accepted about 350 million gallons of sewage and stormwater runoff last year. As of June 2018, the state had nearly 190 active combined sewer outfall pipes, including those dumping into Gloucester Harbor. Their discharges affect not only the ecology, they threaten the health of anyone swimming or wading nearby.
Replacing these old sewage systems is of paramount importance.
Baker’s plan for the Rescue Plan Act money isn’t the only attempt to put dollars toward this problem; Congress is also weighing a measure that would specifically deal with combined sewers, here and elsewhere. But the governor’s proposal for an infusion into the Clean Water Trust is a good way to deal with some of these issues quickly.
Unfortunately, there’s the matter of a political tussle between the Democratic-controlled Legislature and Baker over who has authority to direct the pandemic relief funds. Though Baker has left it to the Legislature, he has outlined a plan to spend $2.9 billion — $1 billion of which would go toward upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure, climate adaptation and other environmental work.
“It’s a game-changing opportunity to address water quality, public health and environmental access on a scale that we usually don’t have available to us in terms of funding,” Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, told Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade in an interview. “These changes would have a significant impact.”
As the recent rains have shown, the work is desperately needed. It really doesn’t matter who pulls the trigger on spending the money. It only matters that it gets done.
