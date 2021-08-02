The Afghan interpreters, guides and contractors who’ve aided U.S. troops since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan have targets on their backs now that Americans are leaving the country. Their exposure to the Taliban, and that of their families, has hastened efforts to evacuate them from the country and speed the laborious process for those applying for entry into the United States.
The past week brought good news for an estimated 17,000 Afghans and their family members whose safety and lives are in jeopardy. On Thursday, both houses of Congress passed a $2.1 billion bill providing money for security of the U.S. Capitol that includes more than $1.1 billion to help refugees. Importantly, the bill expands by 8,000 the number of special immigrant visas available and makes the program more efficient.
Passage of the bill and arrangements now being made to evacuate Afghans who assisted our troops is a credit to Congressman Seth Moulton and his allies in Congress who’ve advocated on their behalf.
In a hearing on Capitol Hill in June, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, described our “moral imperative” to help those who helped our troops.
“We also have a moral imperative to future generations of American troops who need to recruit their own partners,” Moulton said in a press release at the time. “We won’t find future allies if we turn our backs on today’s.”
The supplementary appropriations bill, which passed the Senate unanimously on Thursday and cleared the House with only 11 members voting against it, was already endorsed by President Joe Biden. The White House issued a statement earlier in the week noting that it “strongly supports” spending the money to start relocating Afghan applicants for visas and “fulfilling our commitment to Afghan nationals who worked for or on behalf of the U.S. government.”
As CNBC has reported, the White House had already announced that the United States was beginning flights to evacuate those Afghans. It has been coordinating with several allied countries to relocate them as they wait out the visa process. The coalition advocating on behalf of the Afghan allies, which includes Moulton, have urged they be brought to Guam, a U.S. territory, pending the approvals of their visas.
Those in the final stages of the visa procedure are being taken to the U.S. Army garrison at Fort Lee, Virginia. On Friday, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, an airplane carrying 206 adults and 15 infants arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport and its passengers were driven to the base. Thousands of others are expected to follow.
This assistance for those who helped our troops isn’t without precedent. Moulton’s press release quoted Chris Purdy, director of the nonprofit Veterans for American Ideals, in describing the long U.S. history of giving aid to locals who help our troops. More than 40 years ago, the U.S. evacuated 130,000 Vietnamese. Fifteen years later, it helped 7,000 people escape Iraq. It also evacuated 20,000 people from Kosovo.
Still, the visa process for these refugees averages more than 2 years, 2 months. Simply improving the program wasn’t and isn’t enough to help those who helped our troops in Afghanistan. As Moulton’s release noted, these Afghans simply don’t have the luxury of sitting around Afghanistan awaiting an extensive background check and paperwork to clear before departing the country for the United States.
Theirs is a deadly predicament. The Taliban hovers, planning its revenge from those who assisted the United States in a nearly 20-year occupation. The U.S. military no longer has the resources in Afghanistan to provide security to everyone who has helped it.
The burden is on our government to give these people, now in grave danger, a lifeline. It is the very least the U.S. can do for people who already risked so much to aid and protect our troops.
