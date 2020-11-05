It may be Pollyannaish to mention this as the country awaits the slow-speed count of absentee ballots in a half dozen states, but if there’s good to be found in Tuesday’s close presidential election at this point, it’s that 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard are sitting on their hands.
Do we tempt fate by pointing out that results of the election, though still not firmly pointing to another term for President Donald Trump or a victory by former Vice President Joe Biden, have yet to incite the violence that three-quarters of the country believed was imminent with Tuesday’s vote?
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday activated members of the Guard to assist state and local authorities “for the preservation of life and property, preservation of order, and to afford protection to persons.” It was — and at this point is still — a precaution.
Baker said Monday he was responding to requests from some local officials who asked that the Guard be ready in case they were needed. They weren’t the only ones concerned that unrest that has flared around the country these past seven months — including in Boston, Brockton and Worcester — would be rekindled by people dissatisfied with the vote. Guard units from Oregon to Illinois were also at the ready.
Last week, USA Today reported a poll with Suffolk University that found only 1 in 4 respondents to be “very confident” the election’s outcome would be accepted peacefully. The other three were between “somewhat” and “very” concerned about violence.
Here’s hoping they’ll be wrong and the conclusion of this presidential election, bound to involve lawyers and judges before all is said and done, is again greeted by the peaceful acceptance that’s been a reliable feature of American elections since the middle of the 19th century.
If anything is certain, it’s that nearly half of those who cast ballots will not like the result.
Whatever that is, let us all move forward together.
As of this writing, Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, adjutant general of the Massachusetts National Guard, had yet to release his troops. May the rest of their assignment be uneventful, and may they be released from duty soon.
