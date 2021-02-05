Even turkeys and bears couldn't escape the pandemic in 2020.
The latest data from the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife this week shows a record number of black bears and wild turkeys were shot by hunters in 2020. MassWildlife said hunters killed 325 bears last year, breaking the record of 283 set in 2014; the spring turkey season saw hunters kill 3,310 birds, more than any spring on record. Hunters also shot 256 turkeys in the fall season, more than the total for any fall in the last two decades.
The haul by hunters of both bears and turkeys means there were large populations of both critters to be hunted, and large numbers of hunters took to the woods and fields to shoot them.
The announcement from MassWildlife theorized the record harvests "can most likely be attributed to the increase in hunter effort that resulted from COVID-19 closures" that drove many people to spend time outdoors last year. So the search for wide open spaces was bad news for bears and turkeys.
Turkeys were plentiful in Massachusetts when Europeans settled the region, but overhunting wiped them out, with the last wild turkey killed on – wait for it – Mount Tom in Holyoke in 1851.
State wildlife biologists and the University of Massachusetts got the OK back in 1972 to trap turkeys in New York state and release them in western Massachusetts to reestablish the population. Those original 37 New York transplants took off, with the Massachusetts turkey population last fall estimated at 20,000 birds. Judging from the frequent sightings of the birds on city streets and in neighborhood backyards, turkeys are here to stay, even with the thousands that end up in the freezer each year.
For years, the number of hunters in Massachusetts had been in a slow decline as hobbies and traditions evolved from deer hunting with Dad to more team sports and video games. It looks like the arrival of COVID-19 might have reversed that decline, at least until the pandemic wanes. If this renewed interest in hunting doesn't last, we'd bet the need to take a long walk in the woods will remain.
