Gov. Charlie Baker is accustomed to soaring marks, so much that he’s consistently ranked as one of the most popular governors in the country. That all changed this week, after a year of leading the state through the pandemic, when Baker’s bosses, so to speak, handed him a job approval rating of 52%.
Not terrible but to the high-achieving Baker, it must feel like dismal failure.
Baker’s bombing numbers are earned. The state lurched around in the logistics of administering vaccines for COVID-19, between plans for mass vaccination sites and locally operated ones. Hospitals were giving shots one minute, only to be shut down as vaccination sites the next. Doctors offices, inexplicably, were left out of the distribution.
Then, there was the rollout of a system to help people figure out where to get vaccines: The state was one-upped by web developers who hacked together user-friendly sites in their free time. Once an online vaccine registration system finally launched, it crashed under the strain and, once restored, confounded most of the people, age 75 and above, it was designed to serve. Those who sought help the old-fashioned way, i.e. by telephone, weren't in much better shape and wasted hours of their lives on hold.
Never mind why it took so long to make teachers and child care providers vaccine eligible. Getting students back into classrooms, and assuring the reliable child care that supports so many other parts of the economy, have been priorities for months.
None of this speaks well for a governor who burnished his resume as a health insurance executive.
To be sure, Baker's problems aren't all his doing. To the extent that supplies of COVID-19 vaccine fall far short of demand, causing a vacuum that gets filled with frustration and anxiety, anyone in his office would be hard-pressed to reassure a pandemic-weary public. And, there’s no simple way to ease public health restrictions meant to limit spread of the coronavirus, while ensuring case numbers don’t spike in the wrong direction, or to restart in-person classes in public schools that have been empty or only partially used for a year.
It’s also certain that Baker is a natural target of the compounding sense of loss and uncertainty about COVID-19 and its lingering effects on employment, the economy and life in general. You’re out of work, or you didn’t get to watch your kid play high school football because spectators aren’t allowed in the stadium? At some level, you blame Baker.
But far too many of Baker’s woes are of his own action or inaction — or those of people working for him. All of it weighed upon a job approval rating that as recently as last August — deep into the pandemic — had brushed 80%.
Baker’s towering polls were always improbable given his Republican membership in a deep blue state. And the nosedive that his approval ratings took this week don’t seem to matter to his political fortunes, at least not yet. The same poll by WCVB and the University of Massachusetts suggests he still leads hypothetical opponents should he decide to seek a third term — something he’s not said he will do.
And, of course, just as these numbers have fallen, they’re bound to make up ground as more people get their COVID-19 vaccines.
In that sense, what matters far more than whether half of the state’s likely voters approve of the governor’s job performance, or whether it’s more like 4 in 5, are the ratios 26% and 13%. As of yesterday, those were the portion of the state’s population with at least one dose of the vaccine, and the portion fully vaccinated, respectively.
As those numbers grow, the result will be good for all of us — Baker included.
