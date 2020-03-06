After almost two weeks without funding, the state’s Healthy Incentive Program, which lets SNAP recipients double their buying power when they purchase produce at farmers markets, got a $2 million boost this week. With that money, the program restarts today, March 6, instead of waiting until May 15, as had been announced recently.
The program had suffered from its own success. State officials said so many people participated that it was on track to overrun its $6.5 million budget, so it was suspended for the winter. Advocates for farmers and low-income residents lobbied lawmakers to increase funding for the Healthy Incentive Program — known as HIP — and the work paid off.
The program lets low-income people receiving SNAP benefits — formerly known as food stamps — double that benefit if they buy produce from a participating farmer. Someone at a farmers market can spend $3 of their benefits and get $6 worth of fresh fruits or vegetables.
“It’s great to see the administration and Legislature supporting the program so it can operate the way it’s intended,” said Winton Pitcoff, director of the Massachusetts Food System Collaborative, a privately funded organization created to implement the state’s local food action plan.
Shari Wilkinson, who runs the farmers market at The Tannery Marketplace in Newburyport, said, “Replenishing the funds ... enables residents of the Merrimack Valley greater access to local grown fruits and vegetables and strengthens the connection between our local farmers and the folks in our community.”
Pitcoff told CommonWealth magazine that having fresh, healthy food accessible to people is important all year. “There are good farmers markets throughout the state that operate through the winter,” he said.
This is a low-cost program that benefits the people who buy healthy produce, the local farmers who produce it, and the farmers markets that help foster support of local farms. That’s a win all around.
