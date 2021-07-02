Some 3,400 restaurants -- almost a quarter of the eateries in the state -- have closed for good since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. Almost 100,000 jobs have been lost.
The effects of pandemic restrictions have been particularly hard on the state's catering industry, as untold numbers of weddings, graduation parties, office gatherings and clambakes were canceled. Even as quarantine restrictions are eased, large-scale celebrations and company conferences have been slow to return to pre-COVID levels. That day will likely arrive. The question is when.
State Rep. Brad Hill wants to help these small businesses last through the waning days of the pandemic.
The Ipswich Republican and assistant House minority leader has filed a bill that would set aside federal coronavirus relief funds to reimburse any caterer who has already paid this year's licensing fee to the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.
The annual fee runs to $1,500 and, as Hill notes, has been useless to caterers as there's no need for an alcoholic beverage license if your business isn't open. Throughout the pandemic, he said, caterers had to keep their licenses up do date even if they "weren't allowed to go and do their job."
"The businesses I have around me are very small," Hill told the the Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee Monday, meaning $1,500 is no small amount.
Given that the state is flush with COVID relief cash at the moment, it should be easy to get behind Hill's effort. Here's hoping the Legislature takes notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.