The divide between Massachusetts and New Hampshire is as much about taxes as it is geography. The Granite State’s famous distaste for income or sales taxes entices many who work in and around Boston to buy houses and move their families north of the border.
Hence the incense among Gov. Chris Sununu and others in New Hampshire when revenue officials in Massachusetts tweaked their rules this spring to levy their state’s income tax on those forced to work from home in New Hampshire instead of commuting to offices in Massachusetts.
In other words, these New Hampshire residents may not be crossing the border to work due to steps taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, but the Massachusetts Department of Revenue says they’re still subject to the state’s 5% income tax, at least through the end of this year.
If you’re standing on the Massachusetts side of the border, this change may seem necessary to shore up the state’s coffers, hit hard due to the recession brought on by COVID-19. But the rule is illogical and unfair. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration should reverse it lest our northern neighbors drag them into court, deservedly, thus piling up legal bills on both sides.
In normal times, those New Hampshire commuters pay income taxes to Massachusetts, where they are working and earning their living. Also, in normal times, people living and working in New Hampshire — even if they’re working for Massachusetts-based companies — do not pay the Massachusetts income tax.
This ruling is about money, and still unclear is how many workers, paying how much money in income taxes, are affected by this wrinkle. Doubtlessly, every one of them would benefit in these difficult times from not having to pay income taxes since they are no longer traveling to Massachusetts to do their work.
A bill in Congress, the Multi-State Worker Tax Fairness Act, could clear the air. So could a federal court. Neither of those remedies will come anytime soon, however.
And it shouldn’t have to come to that. The income tax tether attached to these workers no longer commuting to their jobs in Massachusetts isn’t right. The state shouldn’t count on collecting that money, and it should quickly reverse its emergency ruling acknowledging as much.
