The days after the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster in the Merrimack Valley were eerie and unsettled. The region affected by over-pressurized gas lines, fires and explosions was evacuated. Many who lived inside the disaster zone in south Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, who fled at the height of the emergency, were allowed to return to their homes and businesses in a trickle, as police and gas crews went house to house, building to building, ensuring no hidden surprises lurked in basements filled with gas.
The roads were mostly empty. Electricity was shut off, though temporarily. Natural gas was shut off, and for many it wouldn’t come back for months. Evacuees who couldn’t return home, for safety reasons or lack of heat, slept far from home, in hotels and eventually mini villages of recreational vehicles.
Even people who hadn’t been displaced were unsettled and anxious about the unseen disaster that might lurk around the next corner. It was a world turned upside down.
In this time of coronavirus, as those communities and the rest of the state and country slow to a crawl, it’s hard not to recall those days 18 months ago.
There are many differences between that emergency and this one, of course. But there’s also a common denominator: Our communities will get through this — just as Andover, North Andover and Lawrence came through the gas disaster — because they are strong.
We have strong institutions, strong community groups, strong church and religious organizations, strong local economies. Our emergency services — police and fire departments, and local hospitals — are unmatched. Most of all, our families, friends, neighbors and leaders are strong.
In coming to terms with our present, unprecedented situation — one of social distancing and, for some, self isolation in hopes of stopping the spread of disease — it’s natural to reach for comparisons with something familiar.
Drawing parallels with things we’ve encountered in the past is assuring because it gives us a sense of proportion. We survived that thing, so we’ll make it through this.
For many of us, it’s a blizzard. Schools, libraries and other gathering spots are closed. The laptop-and-briefcase set works from home.
Waves of people made a run at the grocery store — cleaning out the eggs and, weirdly, toilet paper — just as they do before big winter storms. Now, we’re all hunkered down.
This is more severe than a blizzard, of course. While the weather is nicer, the stakes are different.
Slowing the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, may have life and death consequences, especially for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. This retreat into our homes is far more widespread — even the Boston Marathon was postponed until September — and the length of this experience is indefinite. It will be over only when we’re assured that the disease is sufficiently contained.
That unknown element is frightening. Especially for people who live on fixed incomes in their retirements, or who make do paycheck to paycheck, not being able to predict what happens next comes with an added helping of anxiety.
But for all of us, there is comfort in the strength of community. In times of duress — whether caused by blizzard, gas disaster or coronavirus — people look out for each another. They shop locally, when possible. Neighbors check on seniors and others who live by themselves. These times of self-isolation and social distance — measures we’ve taken to protect ourselves and one another — doesn’t mean living in isolation or with distance.
Our long standstill over the coronavirus won’t be easy. But our communities, as we have time and again, will come through.
