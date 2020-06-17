The MBTA, which saw a huge drop in ridership — and revenue — when the pandemic began in March, is hoping a flexible monthly commuter rail pass will help get people back on the trains, affordably.
The so-called "Flex Pass" will give passengers five discounted round-trip travel tickets for use within a 30-day period. That saves them the expense of buying a full monthly pass or paying full fare for only occasional rides on the rail.
The T's general manager, Steve Poftak, said the idea is to help out people working from home who might need to travel for work on occasion, but not as frequently as before this hammer fell on all of us.
The MBTA also announced it will allow people who bought tickets and passes before the pandemic, but didn't get to use them because they were instructed to stay home during the state of emergency, to use them this summer. That could help many people who have struggled with their finances because of a layoff or reduced hours at work during the pandemic.
Another piece of good news this week came with word the Fiscal Management Control Board voted to extend the contract with Keolis to run the commuter rail system until 2025 or 2026, which keeps Keolis in the engineer's seat for four years beyond the original contract's 2022 end date, State House News Service reported.
Although Keolis was rightfully criticized for poor performance early on – does the winter of 2015 ring any bells? – the company has improved more recently and should remain in control as the T negotiates the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic. The authority is working to lure commuters back to the trains and subway cars through an emphasis on safety, cleanliness and education about social distancing. Enforcement falls on riders, according to T managers, since no public transit system is equipped to enforce people wearing masks or maintaining healthy distances, but time will tell how that will go.
It's vital that the state maintains and promotes a reliable and safe public transportation system to get more people where they need to go without climbing into cars and, again, clogging the highways. Keolis has been a steady hand at the switch and seems more than capable to keep the trains running, mostly on time.
