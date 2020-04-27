The item was likely lost in the sea of COVID-19 news last week: Equifax, the credit rating giant, was making yet another effort at atonement for past blunders.
This time, the news was that the company was paying Massachusetts $18.2 million in the wake of a 2017 security breach that exposed the personal data — including Social Security and driver’s license numbers — of more than 147 million Americans, three million of them from Massachusetts.
The payment was announced by state Attorney General Maura Healey, who sued the firm in the wake of the breach. Healey argued, correctly, that Equifax failed to quickly inform consumers about the breach when it occurred, leaving millions open to identity theft and other fraud.
While the $18.2 million won’t go directly to consumers, the holding to account of Equifax by Healey and her attorney general counterparts across the country has likely led to a newfound sense of corporate citizenship. That in turn led to another piece of news last week: Equifax and the two other giants in the industry, Experian and TransUnion, will allow consumers free, weekly access to their credit reports during the pandemic.
Until now, consumers were limited to one free report a year from each of the agencies.
The eagerness of the credit bureaus to be a solution to, and not a cause of, financial distress is welcome.
It has never been more important to have a report that is accurate and up to date as we negotiate with lenders to change payment plans, use more credit than usual or apply for a myriad of new loans aimed at helping us stay afloat financially as the national economy careens toward recession.
Checking your credit frequently helps you ensure coronavirus-related negotiations with your lenders are being recorded properly.
“If payments are late or missed, as long as the consumer and the lender have made the accommodation, then the lender will report the account as being current,” Equifax’s Beverly Anderson told Business Insider. The stipulation is mandated by the CARES Act relief bill.
What’s more, the Better Business Bureau has reported an increase in identity theft schemes and other credit scams in recent weeks. Checking your credit more frequently can keep you from falling into their trap.
You can check your credit report by going to annualcreditreport.com; the program runs through April 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.