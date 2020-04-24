We’ve all been wishing for some sports news to take our minds off the new daily grind of working from home, practicing social distancing and absorbing the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic.
But we didn’t need news like this, Gronk.
Rob Gronkowski, arguably the best tight end to ever play in the National Football League, and most certainly the most fun tight end to ever play in the NFL, is a New England Patriot no more.
Gronkowski, who caught 602 passes for 9,024 yards and scored 91 touchdowns in nine years and earned three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots before retiring last year, announced earlier this week he was returning to the game he loved. His triumphant return, however, would come not in Foxborough, but in Tampa Bay, home to the sad sack Buccaneers.
Now, the Tampa team may be losers no longer. Gronkowski is joining New England’s other wayward son, Tom Brady, he of the six Super Bowl rings.
“Playing with Tom is special,” Gronkowksi said. “We have a great chemistry out there. Every time we get together, it’s just like the old days. It doesn’t matter if we take a month off or six months apart, we just go out there and we’re throwing the ball just like it’s a normal practice.”
Gronkowski is special, too, of course. The five-time All Pro has always been great on the field. His otherworldly pass-catching skills often overshadow the fact that he is one of the best blockers in the game.
But what really set Gronkowski apart around here was the sheer joy that seemed to follow him everywhere. Sure, he worked hard, and played hard on Sundays. But he had fun, something that often seemed in short supply at Gillette Stadium. He trademarked the “Gronk spike” end zone celebration. He appeared in movies and television shows ranging from “Entourage” to “Family Guy.” He starred with Nicki Minaj in the music video for Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” and is a world champion professional wrestler.
At the same time, few Patriots gave as much of their time to charitable and community endeavors.
A convincing argument can be made that Tom Brady was the most worshipped of all Patriots. But Gronk certainly is the most loved. To see them both in another uniform whenever the new season begins is certainly not what New England fans were expecting even a few months ago.
Both players, however, deserve a hearty thank you. Without them, there is no Patriots dynasty.
