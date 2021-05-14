Massachusetts hit two significant health milestones this week, one giving cause for hope and the other for alarm.
On Tuesday, the state reported no coronavirus-related deaths. It was the first day without a recorded COVID-19 death since last June, and a sign the state's vaccination program -- which got off to a shaky start but is now one of the best in the nation -- is having its intended effect.
That's certainly good news. Later in the week, however, we learned the number of opioid-related deaths in the state grew by 5% in 2020.
The report from the state Department of Public Health said about 2,100 people died from opioid-related overdoses in 2020, up from 2,002 in 2019.
The report also shed light on wide disparities in access to treatment, especially during a pandemic. Many of the communities most affected by the coronavirus pandemic were also hit hard by opioid addiction.
Black non-Hispanic males experienced the largest spike in opioid-overdose death rates over the year, according to the report, spiking from from 32.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 to to 55.1 per 100,000 in 2020. That's an increase of 69%.
To be sure, COVID-19 quarantine restrictions made it more difficult for everyone to get access to health care. But it made it next to impossible for those already struggling to find or maintain treatment for addiction.
"The disparities in overdose trends among Black men underscore the need to continue our public health-centered, data-driven approach to the opioid epidemic that is disproportionately impacting high-risk, high-need priority populations," said Dr. Monica Bharel, the state's public health commissioner. "Too many families have lost loved ones to overdoses and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing recovery supports needed, especially for those hardest-hit by the opioid crisis."
Gov. Charlie Baker says he understands the problem.
"Both the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic have underscored the importance of supporting disproportionately impacted communities," he said. "As we address both issues, our administration has continued to focus on equity as a core component of our response.”
After a few fits and starts, Massachusetts has shown itself capable of meeting the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. To make any less of an effort to address the opioid epidemic would be a failure of will, not ability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.