The isolation and stress that continue with the pandemic weigh on everyone, but some people are coping better than others. Just ask them – then listen.
There has long been a stigma to a personal discussion about mental health. People don't like to admit they're having a hard time coping, staying focused and making decisions because they're depressed.
In line with National Mental Illness Awareness Week earlier in the month, the state of Massachusetts launched the #MoreToTheStory awareness campaign to encourage people to check in with friends and loved ones. Remember, the campaign says, there may be "more to the story" when it comes to a person's mental health; asking how they're doing and encouraging them to talk can go a long way in providing support.
"You don't have to be an expert to support a friend in a time of need," the state website says. Learning how to recognize signs that something is wrong and starting a conversation can make a difference.
The $500,000 campaign aims to make people aware that physical health and mental health aren't separate. Studies have shown how poor mental health can impact a person's physical health, resulting in a lower life expectancy, higher risk of developing heart disease, development of substance abuse disorders and – especially with people between ages 10 and 34 – a higher risk of suicide.
With cold weather coming and many outdoor activities likely to be curtailed, stress and isolation could increase for some people in Greater Newburyport.
The #MoreToTheStory campaign goes beyond a catchy hashtag to offer online resources people can tap into – whether you are the one in need of help, or a friend or relative of someone experiencing mental health problems who needs a lifeline.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said it was in 2003, when she was commissioner of mental health, when the state last paid for a mental health awareness campaign. The timing of the new campaign is right, she said, because "mental health conditions will be exacerbated by COVID."
"We're going to see anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder and depression" during the pandemic, she told State House News Service.
This is the time to ask that friend, co-worker or family member how they're doing as one step toward helping them get by.
To learn more about available resources, go to www.mass.gov/there-could-be-more-to-the-story.
