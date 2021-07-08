State officials are rightly making plans to prevent further drownings following a spate of water tragedies over the past couple of months. But an idea floated by Gov. Charlie Baker to hike fines for swimming in off-limits areas of state-managed ponds and beaches is unlikely to save anyone.
Baker last week sent a bill to the Legislature that would ratchet fines for swimming outside the ropes of beaches run by the Department of Conservation and Recreation to a maximum of $500. The penalty is currently $20 to $200, depending upon where one swims.
Baker’s strategy is self-evident. Maybe, the sticker shock of breaking the rules will cause people to think twice before wading into areas where conditions are unpredictable. The problem with this approach is that people finding their way into trouble and tragedy aren’t reading the signs, and if they are, can’t afford a $500 fine. If the aim is to prevent future drownings — and we’re all for that — the state should hire more lifeguards.
To be sure, DCR is taking a crack at that, too, announcing last month a $1-per-hour increase in lifeguard pay to $18 per hour (it’s up to $21 per hour for head lifeguards). Those who stay on duty all season can earn a $500 bonus. And the DCR is posting more warnings about where swimming is unsafe. As a recent statement points out, areas off limits to swimmers can be treacherous due to murky water, steep drop-offs of the lake bottom or beach, and potentially dangerous plant or animal life.
But in most incidents of recent drownings, none of this would really make a difference. Those considerations wouldn’t have kept two cousins who were skipping rocks on Waldo Lake in Brockton from drowning after one fell in and the other tried to save him, according to police. Certainly, it would not have prevented any number of tragedies involving swimming pools, and it probably wouldn’t have kept a teenager in Quincy and a man in Milton from wading into the water to retrieve a ball.
State police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason points out the anguish felt by our state this summer, with so many “loved ones and friends with irreparable holes in their hearts and their lives.” These are tragedies that should be avoided.
So, let’s redouble efforts to remind people about safe swimming, and to hire extra patrols, just as the Baker administration and DCR are doing. But let’s also be realistic about how much good can be done by inflating fines for swimming in the wrong place.
