Legal problems can creep up when you’re out of work. Creditors may be lurking, looking for payment on past-due bills. The landlord may not be able to evict you thanks to a freeze on evictions and foreclosures, but you may be falling further behind on the rent.
All are byproducts of COVID-19 and the seismic waves shaking the economy, and too many people are ill-equipped to deal with them because they cannot afford a lawyer. People charged with crimes have a right to legal representation even if they can’t pay an attorney; the U.S. Supreme Court settled that in 1963. The same is not true for those who need to go to court for other reasons.
The service of justice by finding lawyers for people who need but cannot afford them comes into focus now not just because of a pandemic but because of the sudden death last Monday of Ralph D. Gants, the chief justice of the state Supreme Judicial Court, for whom civil legal aid was a passion project.
Gants often expressed his worry about the lack of resources for legal aid.
Last year, the state spent $24 million on civil legal aid. The Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corp. uses that money, as well as interest from bank accounts used by lawyers to hold client funds, to support legal aid programs throughout the state. The governor’s budget for this year calls for the same level of funding.
In a column published by CommonWealth magazine this month, Susan Finegan, co-chair of the Massachusetts Access to Justice Commission, and Lynne Parker, executive director of the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corp., warned of an emergency on the horizon due to COVID-19. They described an “overwhelming need for legal help” to address a range of issues, from housing to domestic abuse to appeals of rejected unemployment claims.
Justice is served when all people get fair access to courts, and when all are fairly represented in the courtroom. Without it, the ideal of equal justice remains only that — an ideal and aspiration.
Our state leaders must act for the sake of those who need an attorney to help them navigate in these times of crisis.
