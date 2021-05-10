The city's ability to protect its historic downtown is in jeopardy.
In 2014, the City Council voted unanimously to establish the Downtown Overlay District (DOD) by adopting land-use controls governing additions and alterations to the historic structures that represent “one of the last seaport business districts remaining from the golden days of New England shipping.”
Last month, officials at the Institution for Savings decried the DOD as “facially invalid” in an appeal filed with the Massachusetts Land Court after the Planning Board shot down the bank’s plan for a 16,000-square-foot expansion behind its State Street headquarters.
On Tuesday, Caswell Restaurant Group will ask the Zoning Board of Appeals to sidestep the DOD to expedite its in-process plan to move Brine restaurant into the old Fowle’s News building at 17 State St. For more than a century, Fowle’s welcomed locals and tourists inside to buy newspapers, stationery, chocolates and cigars, and pull up a stool at the soda fountain. Brine owner Nancy Batista-Caswell has committed to leave Fowle’s iconic neon sign outside, but wants to modify the expansive sidewalk-facing windows so they can be folded back for better air flow in warmer weather and to move inside the equally iconic art deco banner sign that reads "News Store/Fowle’s/Soda Shop."
But instead of taking the designated route under the DOD and going before the Planning Board for a variance and special permit to change the front windows and banner sign, Batista-Caswell, through her lawyer, Lisa Mead, is appealing directly to the ZBA. In an interview with The Daily News, Batista-Caswell expressed concern that the established DOD protocol would drag out with too many meetings and delay her hoped-for spring opening in the new space. She suggested her intentions would not be sufficiently clear to citizens, who, due to the pandemic, must watch or listen to meetings via Zoom.
Scores of city and town government meetings, hearings and forums have been held successfully via Zoom over the past 14 months. The Caswell Group project does not warrant an expedited process, especially one that circumvents the Downtown Overlay District pro-preservation protection process.
City Council President Jared Eigerman told The Daily News he wishes Batista-Caswell success with her business, but called her chosen process an "attack on Newburyport's very ability to protect its Federal period buildings from destruction."
The council, he explained, adopted the DOD "to ensure that what we nearly lost to the wrecking ball in the 1960s cannot be summarily destroyed."
Urban renewal decimated historic downtowns in the early 1960s and threatened to turn Market Square into a shopping plaza. Only the vision of a preserved and restored historic downtown, fostered by a handful of civic leaders, saved the amazing historic place we all know now. And by passing the DOD in 2014, the City Council sought to establish a deliberative process that would make historic preservation the benchmark for future decisions about the downtown.
It's important to note that New England Development owns the Fowle's building and will continue to own it after Brine reopens there. Besides Fowle's, the company owns dozens of properties and almost five acres in the Waterfront West Overlay District. In spite of anything you might read, New England Development isn't a philanthropic organization.
In its recent quarterly newsletter, the Newburyport Preservation Trust protested the Caswell Group approach as well as the Institution for Savings’ pending appeal before the state Land Court:
"If this attack on the existential validity of zoning regulation is successful in court,” it could be cited "for years to come, statewide, to legitimize destruction of historic properties and public memory — the will of the people be damned."
As Eigerman told The Daily News, "Without the DOD, there is no regulation to stop wholesale demolition and replacement with strip malls, tomorrow." He said the Caswell Group's ZBA appeal is "entirely without merit."
The Caswell Group's appeal is on the ZBA’s agenda Tuesday night, May 11. We urge all citizens to be informed and to speak out for the preservation of our historic downtown. If residents don't get involved, we risk losing that which makes Newburyport a community where people want to live, visit and tell the world about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.