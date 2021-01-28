Who knows if it’s a silver lining or a grim commentary on the human condition, but the pandemic appears to be turning more people into Lottery players.
Despite the clutches of COVID-19-related shutdowns and the compression waves they’ve sent through the economy, the state Lottery managed to do really well during the last half of last year. Between July and the end of December, the Lottery sold $2.723 billion worth of bets — on scratch tickets, Powerball, MegaMillions, keno and the rest. That’s about 2% more than it sold during the last six months of 2019, when there was no pandemic, Executive Director Michael Sweeney reports.
The wrinkle is that Lottery sales sank as the pandemic started, then rebounded, according to State House News Service. One of the hardest-hit games has been keno, which requires players to stand around screens in places like convenience stores, where not as many people can stand around anymore, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Keno continued to limp along in the last half of 2020, with the value of bets down 12.4% from the prior year. On the other hand, scratch tickets sales were up nearly 6% over that six-month period.
And this is to say nothing for a surge in sales almost certainly teased out by last week’s $731.1 million Powerball jackpot (the winning ticket was sold at Coney Market in the mining town of Lonaconing, population about 1,300, in western Maryland), or the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot earmarked for someone with a winning ticket bought at a Kroger grocery store about eight miles north of Detroit.
Renewed interest in the Lottery isn’t a bad thing. Proceeds go toward the general funds of cities and towns. So, Mass Cash and the Megabucks Doubler may be helping to fix sidewalks in Salem or Beverly. Besides, extra plays on Lucky for Life or the Numbers Game — or maybe a $10 scratch that could turn into a “$4,000,000 Windfall” — are a nice diversion from confronting anxieties about when you’ll be eligible for a vaccination, or how many Spanish verbs a sixth-grader can absorb during online classes.
We also take comfort in the fact that more people are socking away their money, and not just putting it toward dreams and fantasy hidden behind the silvery ink layered on top of scratch tickets. During the first three quarters of last year, Americans put away $1.4 trillion, according to a report quoted this week by the Wall Street Journal — or about double what they saved during the same period in 2019.
Of course, economists expect us to lose our collective will toward frugality in the second half of this year, as people hopefully start taking vacations again and as industries recover (and hire) from the pandemic-induced doldrums.
Maybe fewer people will have the urge to play the Lottery when that time comes. Needless to say, the trade-off will be worth it.
