Wednesday's swearing in of Joe Biden capped a 2020 presidential campaign unlike any other in recent memory, set as it was against a backdrop of a deepening pandemic, cratering economy and calls for racial justice.
The result was that America found its voice on Nov. 3. Two-thirds of the eligible population cast a ballot in the presidential election, the highest turnout since 1900, when 73.7% of eligible citizens cast ballots. Almost every state claimed record turnout last year. Massachusetts came in at 76% of registered voters and shattered the record for ballots cast (set in 2016) by nearly 300,000 votes. New Hampshire reported a turnout of close to 75%. All during a pandemic.
To be sure, the turnout was bolstered by the availability of mail-in and drop-off ballots. It was impressive nonetheless.
What remains to be seen is if that spike in civic engagement can last into the fall, when cities across the region go to the polls to elect mayors, city councilors and school committee members.
Voter turnout in municipal elections, of course, rarely approaches the level seen in presidential years. The 2019 municipal election in Beverly, for example, attracted a mere 28% of eligible voters. In Gloucester, turnout was 25%; in Newburyport, 36.5%.
But local elections matter. It's the mayor and city council fixing the tax rate, pushing for — or obstructing — more affordable housing and setting community policing policies. It's the school committee shaping educational policy that affects the lives of thousands of students. For the past year, they've all been grappling with the health and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, to varying degrees of success. Their work touches the lives of residents in countless ways every day.
And there's not just a need for voters. Good candidates need to step up as well, as too many municipal seats are filled by incumbents who run unopposed. There will be open mayoral races in Lawrence and Newburyport this year.
As we've learned over the past several months, a committed citizenry can change the course of the federal government in Washington. Here's hoping some of that energy is applied closer to home in the days to come.
