A few weeks ago, it was easy to think that we might have turned a corner in this pandemic.
Students in most school districts were back in class, even if not for five-day school weeks and even if classrooms were only half full. High school sports were starting again, albeit on a limited basis. Colleges were back in session. The four major pro leagues were all playing — beginning a season, winding one down or in throes of tournaments.
Then, the news darkened locally and nationally. A surge in cases tipped more than a half dozen cities and towns in our area into the “red” on the state’s map tracking COVID-19 transmission.
That was to say nothing for the national news — a cluster of cases reported within the White House at the end of the week, with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump among them. This weekend's Patriots game against Kansas City was postponed, with quarterback Cam Newton having tested positive along with a player for the Chiefs.
By week’s end, it felt as though we were sliding back toward those dismal days in the spring, when so much of society and the economy were frozen in place by the pandemic.
All of this should lead us to resolve: Wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet of separation from others, washing your hands and staying home if you’re feeling sick are steps just as important today as they were in April and May. If the optimism that surrounded going back to school and restarting certain aspects of our regular lives a few weeks ago had some of us letting our guard down, well, it’s time to pick it back up.
It’s also time to keep things in perspective. Even if the number of daily cases reported in Massachusetts surged last week — Monday’s 843 confirmed cases were the highest daily total since 884 on May 26 — other data show we are in a far different place now than we were five months ago.
Most significantly, the portion of COVID-19 tests that came back positive has not risen above where it was in late August.
Last week’s rush of bad news is jarring but no cause for despair. Still, it serves as a reminder that we cannot let down our guard or lose our collective will to protect the health of ourselves and one another.
