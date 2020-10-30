By and large, residents of the 1st Essex District are well-served by incumbent state Rep. James Kelcourse. He seems to be everywhere in the district – even during the pandemic – and shows up at events large and small, masked as warranted. Testimonials abound about how he’s come through for constituents needing personal protective equipment or help dealing with COVID-19-related unemployment claims or small business loans. Yet even before the pandemic seized the nation, Kelcourse, a longtime Amesbury resident, focused on providing the kind of access that's the ground game of constituent service. It is totally in keeping with this focus that he has a 100% voting record during three terms on Beacon Hill.
Chief among his accomplishments is passage of an act to fund transportation for special education students – something that had long been a financial burden on local school districts.
On Tuesday, Kelcourse faces a challenge from Amber Hewett, a clean energy advocate and offshore wind energy campaign manager for the National Wildlife Federation. Hewett, who grew up in Newburyport and still lives there, is a political newcomer, but she is not a novice: She has worked with legislators in states along the Atlantic Coast advocating for clean energy and offshore wind policies.
Both candidates cite the need to clean up the Merrimack River. Whenever there’s a major storm, millions of gallons of untreated sewage are released from municipal facilities directly into the river. Last year, Kelcourse joined a four-day kayak flotilla from the river's source in New Hampshire to Plum Island to focus attention on the polluted waterway. He co-sponsored legislation setting up a public notification system whenever there are sewage releases and filed an act relative to combined sewer overflows. If reelected, Kelcourse should take a lead role to upgrade treatment plants and play to what he calls his strong suit and bring together state and federal experts to address how to pay for this health and environmental problem.
At the conclusion of the recent Daily News forum featuring both candidates, Kelcourse deviated from the agreed-upon format and declined to pose a direct question to Hewett. Although likely unintentional, it was dismissive, and Hewett should not be dismissed. She is a viable candidate who brings vision and energy not only to this race, but to the election process. Perhaps, she could take a page from the Kelcourse election manual and first secure a seat on the municipal stage, and thereby tap into the district’s government structure, needs, issues, resources – its pulse. James Kelcourse has tapped into the 1st District’s pulse. The Daily News endorses him for another term as state representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.