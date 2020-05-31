Summer vacation begins this year with far less excitement than usual. For families, lost connections to teachers and classes, such as they’ve been these past couple of months, also mean a loss of important services, namely school lunch.
The pandemic shuttered schools but their cafeterias have remained open, distributing bagged meals and snacks. Given the economy’s weakened condition from COVID-19, far more families can use those free meals now and are taking advantage of them.
But lunch likely will end with the school year, except in those communities with higher levels of poverty served by special summer programs. Sure, school districts elsewhere are welcome to keep their kitchens open, but as Statehouse reporter Christian Wade noted this past week, they may have to do so on their own dime.
The state is asking for an emergency decision from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that would support those schools that decide to keep serving lunch, reimbursing their costs.
The government has already tweaked rules for lunches delivered to kids in summer programs that are closed or restricted due to the pandemic. A couple of weeks ago, the Agriculture Department issued waivers allowing lunches to be handed out in bags; programs are usually required to serve children in groups.
Massachusetts is asking the department to expand the number of districts getting money to make lunch.
Sure, school districts don’t need the federal government to do this. And certainly there are other programs designed to prevent kids from going hungry. In Massachusetts, for example, the state is creating a network to give boxed lunches to children whose families receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
But it’s doubtful local school districts will absorb the cost themselves, especially in these times of austerity, where budgets will soon shrink if they haven’t already.
The Department of Agriculture should expand its limits on which communities are eligible to serve lunch over the summer.
Sandwiches, veggie sticks and fruit may be a thin tether to school, but for many children and their families, it’s an important one that shouldn’t be severed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.