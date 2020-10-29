Massachusetts voters could be forgiven for thinking the state’s congressional races ended in September, when incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey beat back a challenge from Joe Kennedy III and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton topped a field of three in the Democratic primary.
There has been little real action in either race since. Some of the relative quiet can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, which has greatly curtailed the rallies, in-home coffee hours and handshake lines that make up a retail campaign.
That has made it difficult for Republican challengers to gain any sort of traction among Essex County voters in the days heading up to the election. Zoom sessions are more about rallying your supporters than finding undecided voters.
But the truth is, the GOP has done itself few favors in recent years by running candidates with little statewide or local name recognition. We are thankful that Kevin O’Connor has stepped up to run against Markey, and John Paul Moran will oppose Moulton. No candidate should go unchallenged, after all. But neither O’Connor nor Moran have the cachet of local Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, House Minority Leader Brad Jones, former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins or even Richard Tisei, the former state senator from Wakefield who ran a spirited and principled campaign against Moulton in 2014.
That most prominent Massachusetts Republicans are sitting out this campaign cycle likely has more to do with the top of the ticket than anything else as the incumbent president remains deeply unpopular in the deep blue state of Massachusetts. Despite this fact, state GOP party leaders seem more committed to shoring up his long-shot Bay State bid than building a slate of candidates capable of truly mounting a challenge to incumbents like Markey and Moulton.
Note we say challenge, and not defeat, as both Markey and Moulton have earned another term in Washington.
Markey, 74, has been a national leader on climate change, which has manifested itself locally in ominous ways. Our coastal communities are dealing with sea level rise. Massachusetts fishermen are seeing lobsters move north to the cooler waters of Canada as local seas warm. Essex County — and much of the state — is experiencing its second major drought in four years. The Ipswich River remains one of the country’s most endangered rivers.
In his almost five decades in the U.S. House and Senate, Markey has advocated for increased energy efficiency for autos and appliances, a reduction in greenhouse gases, and increased investment in climate-resilient infrastructure.
Moulton, meanwhile, is the clear choice in the 6th Essex District. While the Salem resident has often been criticized for seeming to be looking toward his next job, and not the one he has — and for a short-lived, mostly forgotten presidential bid — he has shown the ability to get results when focused on the task at hand.
Most recently, the three-term congressman saw his bill creating a 988 suicide hotline number signed into law by President Trump. Similar to the 911 emergency number, dialing 988 would make it faster and easier for people in crisis to seek trained help. It is no small thing to get a piece of legislation through a deeply divided Congress in this political climate.
Moulton, a Marine who served four tours in Iraq, has long made veterans issues a focus of his time in office. One of the few highlights of his brief presidential bid was his openness about his own struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder — it was a true leadership moment. Mental illness — in all its forms — still carries a stigma in this country, and frank talk from our leaders can help change that.
Here’s hoping we see more of it in the years to come.
