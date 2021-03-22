The flow of business on Beacon Hill has been interrupted over the past year by public health restrictions caused by a pandemic, just like everyplace else. Some things about the political process in Massachusetts have not changed, however — namely, the money spent influencing lawmakers and the shroud that surrounds it all from public view.
We could not let the just-ended Sunshine Week pass without mentioning, for the umpteenth time, the dark curtains perpetually drawn around our state's center of government. The annual celebration of principles of open government, and laws ensuring public access to government meetings and information, is always ironic in a place where the Legislature and executive branch remain steadfastly exempt from rules that apply to the smallest of town committees and boards.
First, we'll start with what we do know from public forms kept on file with the secretary of the commonwealth: Beacon Hill lobbyists reported more than $85.6 million worth of work last year on behalf of interests as varied as hospitals, unions, pharmaceutical companies and casinos. Even though most of state government was fixated on containing the spread of COVID-19, treating those stricken with the virus and protecting front-line workers, the influence trade dipped only a hair. Total lobbying expense was down about 2% from the previous year, according to a recent report by CommonWealth magazine.
Unsurprisingly, in light of a pandemic, seven of the top 10 spenders on lobbying were involved in health care. The top three influence interests were the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, which gave $835,718 to lobbyists; the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans ($698,172) and the Massachusetts Nurses Association ($646,066).
Also, under the heading of "the more things change," one of the highest paid of Beacon Hill's unelected influencers in 2019 was a former influential state representative from the North of Boston region. Haverhill's Brian Dempsey was chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, and a key member of Democratic leadership, when he left his 3rd Essex seat nearly four years ago. He's now No. 3 on the lobbyist list, reporting $600,000 in lobbying proceeds in 2019.
"There were so many things happening," Dempsey told CommonWealth, explaining that no one took 2019 off, "people were looking for advice and assistance in navigating state government."
One thing that hasn't happened much with a pandemic is full disclosure. Sure, lobbyists must still report how much money they take to represent outside interests at the Statehouse. But for their part, lawmakers, particularly Democrats in the House, have shown little willingness or interest in disclosing more fully votes that occur in committee, or in making testimony given in committee available to the public.
Ironically, one beam of "sunshine" that new House Speaker Ronald Mariano is promoting is an effort to make informal coalitions of lobbyists reveal the sources of their support. Which sounds good but for the suggestion that Mariano's effort could be intent on targeting the Act on Mass coalition that's pushed for greater public access and transparency at the Statehouse.
Greater disclosure for lobbyists is inarguably a good thing. But so is more disclosure on the part of the people they work to influence, whether that be the testimony they take when they meet in committee, the votes they take in committee or the hearings themselves.
A pandemic that's roiled our society and economy, and brought tragedy to the doorsteps of too many of our neighbors, unfortunately hasn't inspired much of a reawakening among our state's top leaders.
