A hiring crunch for businesses trying to find workers in this post-pandemic recovery is causing plenty of headaches, but it’s not the whole story of our economy. A key measure of how business leaders in Massachusetts feel about their prospects has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and is nudging higher.
Associated Industries of Massachusetts reported last week that its business confidence index was 65.6 in July — 2.2 points higher than a month earlier and nearly 20 points higher than it was in July 2020.
“Employers see the recovery gaining momentum despite the presence of the delta variant of COVID-19,” Sara L. Johnson, chair of the AIM Board of Economic Advisers, said in a release posted by the nonprofit group. Johnson, who is executive director of global economics for the business research company IHS Markit, cited the resiliency of consumer spending as one reason for optimism.
Other factors noted by the announcement include growth in gross domestic product, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, a $5.3 billion infusion for Massachusetts from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, as well as actions by the Federal Reserve to spur the economy.
The 30-year-old AIM survey gets feedback from more than 140 employers and is based on a 100-point scale, with 50 reflecting a neutral outlook. Its highest-ever mark is 68.5, reached twice in the late 1990s, and it scraped bottom at 33.3 amid the recession in early 2009.
And it's not the only hopeful measure for the Massachusetts economy. The state's unemployment rate fell below 5% in June, adjusting for seasonal ebbs and flows, and New Hampshire’s was under 3%. The Massachusetts mark is still somewhat higher than pre-pandemic levels — the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in June 2019 was 3% — but it's far removed from the 14.8% mark recorded in June a year ago.
The recovery is not evenly distributed, to be sure, and there are layers to the AIM index. Leaders of large companies are more positive than those of midsized companies, who are even more optimistic than owners of smaller shops. Also, the index registers 7.5 points higher in the eastern part of the state than it does in western Massachusetts.
But as the number draws within 3 points of its highest-ever mark, it signals real reason for optimism and hope in this recovering economy.
