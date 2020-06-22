Slowly, Massachusetts is coming alive. Beginning Monday, restaurants will be allowed to seat diners for indoor meals. Nail salons, tattoo parlors and athletic trainers can once again welcome customers, and offices can expand their capacity from 25% to 50%.
"Reopening Massachusetts is working," Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters Friday. "Businesses are coming back and people are regaining that sense of purpose that was lost."
That many businesses were able to hold on this long is a testament to smart management, government assistance and customer loyalty. All those diners buying takeout from their local restaurant, and adding an exorbitant tip to their bill, certainly made a difference. Helping keep Main Street businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has become an ongoing source of civic pride.
In the weeks and months to come, however, it is apparent other cherished local institutions will need the same support.
In March, COVID-19 forced museums across the state to close their doors, and nowhere outside of Boston has the effect been more keenly felt than in Essex County, which counts dozens of institutions from the Custom House and Maritime Museum in Newburyport, to the John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum in Amesbury, to the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.
The closings came at the worst possible time for museums, which in spring are usually filled with children and teens on school field trips. By May, small to mid-sized museums across New England were reporting losses that averaged $190,000, or a total of $21 million.
Local museums, from giants like the PEM to the tiniest of town historical societies, aren't just part of the Essex County economic engine. They are the keepers of our heritage.
Many museums have fought to remain vital during lockdown, offering a bounty of online exhibits, working with local schools on lesson plans, and planning for a socially distanced reopening in Phase 3 of the state's plan, which could come as early as next month.
When those doors open again, it's vital that these institutions receive the same support as the restaurants, craft breweries and mom-and-pop stores have seen over the past several months. Their service to the community isn't an add-on. It's a vital part of defining who we are.
