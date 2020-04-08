Another day, another “new normal.”
In February, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams was pleading with Americans to stop buying protective masks.
“Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS!” Adams said in a Feb. 29 tweet. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
Fast-forward to April, and Adams and other health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the respected public face of the fight against the coronavirus, recommend that all Americans wear a covering of some sort when they leave their homes.
The updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are based on new information.
As many as 25% of the people carrying the coronavirus show no symptoms, meaning they could contribute to its spread without even knowing it. Still, we must save the N95 and surgical masks for health care workers dealing with patients. And while DIY masks aren’t perfect by any means, a covering made with a pillowcase can be as much as 60% effective in filtering microscopic particles leaving a person’s mouth. Even a lowly bandanna is 18% effective. In a pandemic during which a death toll of 100,000 Americans is considered optimistic, 18% is not an insignificant number.
Yes, it seems like there is a new edict from health officials every day exhorting us to do everything from grocery shop in shifts to walk only on the left side of the street. The difficult thing to do is to listen, and to adapt. But that is what we must do.
To check out the surgeon general’s homemade mask how-to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4.
