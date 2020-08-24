A Salisbury businessman displaying a Confederate flag in front of his Main Street property defends it by claiming "thousands of good Americans bled for this flag. Respect your history or be doomed to repeat it." The same man last week took down his sign disparaging Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, by labeling her with a crude, racial slur for a prostitute.
His justification for displaying the Confederate flag is a twisted take on the Civil War, slavery, and the powerful message of intimidation and subjugation that flag represented then, and represents now.
The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, the national lynching memorial, keeps the grim and grisly statistics: "More than 4,400 African American men, women, and children were hanged, burned alive, shot, drowned, and beaten to death by white mobs between 1877 and 1950. Millions more fled the South as refugees from racial terrorism, profoundly impacting the entire nation."
The flag in Salisbury is an insult to every one of those lives lost and countless more who were beaten, butchered, enslaved and slaughtered. The flag of the Confederate states – states that seceded to preserve an economic system enslaving humans as if they were livestock – is an insult to every right-thinking person of any race or creed who passes by.
Klansmen and white supremacists who sport the Confederate flag today aren't celebrating pride in our country, nor are they representing a noble cause or history. They are clinging to a hateful and racist culture that seeks to perpetuate the belief that white people are superior to all others. The Confederate flag represents a time when this country was torn apart and hundreds of thousands died fighting to either bring it back together or to keep the nation permanently divided. The Confederacy lost, but the weapons of its oppression continue to be wielded against Black people. The Confederate flag is one of those weapons. It should be viewed only on the walls of a museum where its history can be understood and discussed. It serves no purpose to display it on Main Street except to signal to Black people they must remember when whites held all power and control over Black lives.
Salisbury's Confederate flag should be taken down.
