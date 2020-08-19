With the explosion in the use of Zoom and other online meeting apps during the pandemic came the phenomenon of "Zoombombing," where hackers abruptly break into an online presentation with obscene, racist or simply outrageous images, words or audio.
Zoombombing is the graffiti of the 21st century, meant to grab attention, shock and offend. It's meant to disrupt and upset people — whether it's through a swastika and racist words spray-painted on a city sidewalk, or the Nazi flag and a written obscenity using the "N" word that appeared briefly on a Newburyport School Committee meeting's Zoom call Monday night.
NPR reported in the spring that this type of hacking had become so common the FBI was issuing warnings about it.
In April, a worship service at Tabernacle Congregational Church in Salem was "Zoombombed" by as many as five people posting racist and lewd comments, images and music in the online forum. Nationally, NPR reported Zoombombers disrupted an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in New York, Sunday school in Texas and online classes at the University of Southern California.
And now, hackers interrupted a Newburyport School Committee meeting about school reopening plans.
It wasn't clear who hacked into the Newburyport meeting, which was briefly halted by the disruption. But when it restarted, no school official spoke out immediately to address the racist and obscene language. Several people raised the issue during the public comment period.
After the Zoom broadcast ended, Superintendent Sean Gallagher later condemned the imagery and language and said the department did not condone the action in any way. His comments were broadcast on cable Channel 9. On its Facebook page after the meeting the School Committee denounced “all racist and hate-based language and actions and we apologize for this incident. We stand with our entire community and will work to ensure that future meetings are properly safeguarded against such heinous acts.”
There's no need to dwell on this hateful incident – since getting attention is one goal of people who do these things – but ignoring it would be wrong. It must be recognized and condemned when it happens. Now, the committee and city IT staff must look into the latest best practices for blocking future Zoombombers, if at all possible.
Swastikas can be scrubbed off a sidewalk or painted over on the side of a building; offensive Zoombombing interruptions can be deleted as quickly as possible. But we must acknowledge and condemn this hate and stupidity that exists in some small, dark corners of our society.
Editor's note: This editorial has been updated to reflect comments by the school superintendent and the Newburyport School Committee on its Facebook page.
