"If you're lucky enough to find a guy with a lot of head and a lot of heart, he's never going to come off the field second."
— Vince Lombardi
Patriots fans can be forgiven for doing a double take when Tom Brady trots onto the field at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night for yet another Super Bowl.
To be sure, there's nothing unusual about seeing No. 12 line up under center for the most important game of the year. From XXXVI in 2002 to LIII in 2019, the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history has played in a veritable alphabet soup of Super Bowls. Sunday's game, LV for you fans of Roman numerals, will be Brady's 10th — and his first in a strange uniform.
Patriots fans find themselves in an odd position. After almost two decades of hero worship, do we still cheer for the man who swapped the chilly winters of New England for tropical Florida, renting a mansion from former Yankees shortstop and mortal Boston enemy Derek Jeter in the process?
It's difficult to avoid the sharp pang of jealousy watching Brady take another team to the Super Bowl.
Brady's success in Tampa Bay — leading a team of never-rans with a 7-9 record in 2019 to the top of the league in 2020 — stings more when set against a dismal season in New England. Without Brady, even genius head coach Bill Belichick couldn't muster a winning season at Gillette Stadium. The Pats finished 7-9.
The Patriots brought this on themselves, allowing Brady to become a free agent after the 2019 season and making little to no effort to keep him onboard. Belichick is famous for preferring to let good players go before they start to decline. But Tom Brady is no Wes Welker. And when deep-pocketed owner Robert Kraft didn't step in, the best quarterback in team history — and arguably in NFL history — decamped for Florida, throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in the regular season.
Brady has taken the high road when asked about his time in New England and stories of a strained relationship with Belichick.
“There’s nobody who’s been a bigger fan of the Patriots than me,” he said earlier this week. “I have nothing but total respect and love, and I’m so grateful to Mr. Kraft and the organization and Coach Belichick, and all the coaches, and obviously all my teammates.”
Brady led the Patriots to the Super Bowl nine times, winning six with, to quote Vince Lombardi, "a lot of head and a lot of heart." He's earned whatever cheers he gets Sunday.
