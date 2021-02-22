There are three things Newburyport residents should be able to agree on: The city should spend $220,000 for the old National Guard building on Low Street. Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) needs a better place. And the former Brown School should be redeveloped as affordable housing and senior housing.
There is crossover among these items, but each stands on its own as a freestanding issue that needs to be addressed, and should be addressed sooner rather than later.
Let’s start with the National Guard building at 57 Low St. The Newburyport City Council is expected to vote tonight on an order to purchase the property, which some supporters tout as the new site for NYS, still operating out of the Brown School that closed to students in 2014.
Under an arrangement with the Guard, the city already uses the Low Street building as a maintenance garage. The city should buy it and adapt it for any future municipal purpose. But at this time, councilors should not commit to turning it into a multimillion-dollar NYS center. There are too many unanswered questions about the surrounding wetlands and the projected $8 million-plus cost to convert the site into a youth facility.
Some say that because the city’s older citizens have their modern Senior Community Center, the city's youths deserve their own modern facility. We agree NYS needs a proper home with up-to-date offices and adequate space for contemporary activities. We believe that home is in the Brown School — with its existing gymnasium and playground — with renovation costs split between the city and a developer who would capitalize on space for affordable apartments. We know some NYS supporters will disagree with that option, which is why a task force should be set up to determine the best place for Youth Services.
Another measure pending before the council ties the purchase of the National Guard building to a $1.7 million commitment to stabilize the Brown School — an amount that falls short of the millions needed to fix the roof, weatherproof the building, replace the HVAC system and remove asbestos. The 98-year-old building desperately needs to be stabilized, but there is no rationale to link its stabilization to the Low Street purchase. The only thing connecting the two properties is NYS and where it should be based.
Lost in the conversation about Low Street and NYS is the urgent need for affordable housing for the city's growing population of people 65 and over. The city's 2018-22 Housing Production Plan highlighted the community's aging population, with 20% of residents ages 65 to 75, compared to 14% in the region and 16% statewide. The plan found poverty rates were rising for many residents and reported it was "increasingly difficult" for seniors to find affordable housing. It also pointed out that the city has lost rental units "at a dramatic rate" — with a loss of 501 units from 2000 to 2016.
The Housing Production Plan proposed retrofitting city-owned buildings into affordable housing. Notably, the plan, when published in 2018, projected that the Brown School might include 20 affordable units by 2020. In October 2019, the City Council adopted an ordinance to limit redevelopment of Brown to 20 apartments, if all are affordable and designated for seniors. Such a project could also accommodate NYS.
We are overdue for affordable senior housing and for a renovated youth center. In recent years, the city has rejected a handful of proposals to redevelop the Brown School. City councilors have held neighborhood meetings to talk about redeveloping it into a community venue that would house NYS and create senior housing, affordable housing or a combination of the two. But today, the city is no closer to stabilizing the school and planning for its future than when it closed its doors to students almost seven years ago.
Starting tonight, the City Council can pursue a multipronged approach for Newburyport’s future – its youths, its seniors, its housing stock. Purchase the Guard building for municipal use, commit funding – without strings attached – to stabilize the Brown School so NYS renovations can get underway, and restart the process to redevelop the school into affordable senior housing.
