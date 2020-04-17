With continuing uncertainty about how long the coronavirus pandemic will keep Bay State residents battened down, two lawmakers are looking ahead to the fall elections and proposing a solution. The legislation, filed by Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, and Rep. Adrian Madaro, an East Boston Democrat, would have ballots, with prepaid return envelopes, mailed to every registered voter for the Sept. 1 primary and Nov. 3 general election. For the primary, enrolled voters would receive the ballot of their party but independents would have to request a specific party ballot at least 35 days before the primary.
Under the proposal, polling places would still be open so people could vote in person if they chose.
This vote-by-mail idea follows the lines of how absentee ballots are handled now, but it would expand the option by putting the ballots in the mailboxes of more voters.
If health concerns about the coronavirus persist into September, this legislation would provide a viable option to ensure registered voters can vote without risking their health and that of others. The idea — which is still only in the discussion stage — could be a problem if ballots mailed to voters’ home addresses ended up in the hands of people other than the intended recipients. But the concept of voting by mail works well in other states, so Massachusetts could study the best practices elsewhere and make a system that guarantees the right to vote while preventing voter fraud as much as possible.
Since the legislation provides for polling places to remain open, it also calls for the state to provide personal protective gear for poll workers. It also would permanently declare the November election day a legal holiday, further encouraging people to take the time to vote and highlighting how important voting is in our democracy.
The legislation, S2912 / H5026, was unveiled this week, but lawmakers would be wise to tackle this important issue early to make sure Massachusetts has the voting process figured out well before the first ballots are counted this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.