The pandemic has reoriented work so that many of us are still meeting about budgets, strategy and sales from our kitchen tables and home offices rather than the workplaces we left almost a year ago. But the cubicle creatures among us who now measure commutes in feet instead of miles, and who’ve traded in suits for sweatpants, aren’t necessarily reserving any mental energy. That’s because the anxiety shed about traffic, parking and getting to the dry cleaners before it closes has been replaced by something called “Zoom fatigue.”
It’s a real, quantifiable condition, apparently, and it’s only a matter of time before the editors at the Oxford English Dictionary take note.
A researcher at Stanford University published a paper in the journal Technology, Mind and Behavior this week that suggests reasons why schedules filled with teleconferencing, and Zoom in particular, are a drag that ends in exhaustion. Jeremy Bailenson, director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab, encourages people to take healthy steps, such as shutting off their computer cameras every now and then, to relieve that pressure. He also hopes his ideas will lead to research and prompt improvements that make Zoom a less stressful virtual environment.
In his journal article, Bailenson describes four contributors to the “nonverbal overload” one experiences after using Zoom for any length of time. For one, there’s the intensity of looking into people’s eyes across an artificially close distance for a prolonged period. Bailenson compares it to the actual close encounter of riding with someone on an elevator. In that instance, he writes, people who are chatting look aside or look down to keep “the amount of mutual gaze to a minimum.” Not so much on Zoom, where in a nine-person session, “regardless of who is speaking, each person is looking directly into the eyes of the other eight people for the duration of the meeting.”
Another hurdle is the act of over-communicating on Zoom, to compensate for nonverbal queues that are minimized on a computer screen. Exaggerated reactions burn a lot of mental energy.
So does staring at yourself, as one does on Zoom, which broadcasts your own image back to you. Bailenson describes it as the virtual equivalent of an assistant following you around all day with a handheld mirror.
Finally, there’s the Zoom-imposed need to stay inside our little virtual boxes, so that we fill the screens as they appear on others’ computers. “In essence users are stuck in a very small physical cone,” he writes, “and most of the time this equates to sitting down and staring straight ahead.”
All of that builds to a sense of tiredness that Bailenson and other Stanford researchers seek to measure on something called the “Zoom Exhaustion and Fatigue Scale.” It draws upon a 15-question survey that covers such issues as eye irritation, emotional exhaustion and the need to take a nap.
The pandemic threw a lot at us, to be sure. And compared to high-stakes questions of survival — whether it’s about the health of your family and friends, or yourself, or even the future of your business — some low-level irritation caused by “Zoom fatigue” is trivial stuff.
And Zoom fatigue would be so much easier to deal with if you could end the day by going to the Garden to see the Bruins or Celtics play, or maybe even go to a live church service or eat a meal in a restaurant without having to worry about wearing a mask on your way to the bathroom. There’s a lot of fatigue happening around us, and it only exaggerates the exhaustion that comes from yet another teleconference.
But Bailenson is doubtlessly right when he says this pandemic irrevocably changed our work lives, even when we’re healthy enough to all be together at the office again. And someone, somewhere really should spend more time investigating the perils and pitfalls of this medium that has kept us all connected and is with us to stay.
Really, it makes us tired just thinking about it.
