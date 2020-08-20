Not stressing over a high-stakes college admissions test is to a high school junior what sleeping late is to a Saturday morning. If the apparent demise of SAT and ACT scores as benchmarks of young human potential were reduced to an analogy favored by the authors of those exams, maybe it would look something like that.
Or maybe not. The point is it doesn’t matter anymore, now that colleges and universities are changing their admissions rules so that the scores are optional or not considered at all.
The University of Massachusetts’ flagship campus in Amherst is one of the latest to make SAT or ACT scores optional. Its policy takes effect in the spring and holds for at least three years. Here’s hoping it will be made permanent, there and elsewhere.
The coronavirus is driving the changes. Rules on how many people can gather at any one time, not to mention closures of schools and other facilities used as testing sites, are scrambling SAT and ACT test schedules. High school students eager to take an exam are struggling to find an opportunity.
But, to be sure, the storied entrance exams were already fading from fashion. Critics have long complained that the tests, designed as equalizers among students, were instead disadvantaging kids without the resources for test-prep classes. The exams’ applicability to students from other countries and cultures also raises doubts, as noted again this week by a report from the National Association for College Admission Counseling.
Many colleges have allowed students to apply on the basis of grades, recommendations, extracurriculars and essays for several years now. The complications with giving the SAT and ACT during a pandemic are pushing more admissions offices into their fold.
Teenagers shouldn't be ebullient just yet, to take a term from one of those infernal vocabulary lists. The SAT and ACT live on, especially at colleges that still use their scores to guide scholarship decisions. In some cases, they determine which classes freshmen take. But these connections will also fade with time, until the day that a student's performance on an exam on a given morning doesn't hold outsized sway over the rest of their lives.
