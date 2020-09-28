Cheers to municipal and religious leaders in Newburyport for working with videographer Stephen Sills to film segments for a short video titled "Hate Has No Port." The public service message, featuring Mayor Donna Holaday, the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, City Councilors Jared Eigerman and Afroz Khan, and others, aims to get the word out that recent incidents of racist comments made to Black people are unacceptable. Newburyport, in short, "is a place of diversity, welcome and kindness," Bryan said.
The city is no different from other communities in that there are people with widely divergent views of the world, but these local leaders are speaking out to make a statement about what Newburyport strives to be, not what it might sometimes appear to be, in the case of these hateful and hurtful incidents.
All involved deserve thanks for their efforts. Now, the question is whether the message gets out to those who might learn from it.
Cheers to the scores of people who donated food, cooked and packaged it, lined up volunteers, and collected the names of people who could benefit from a free Thanksgiving-style turkey dinner delivered on Saturday to about 500 individuals in Greater Newburyport.
This most recent effort, sponsored by Operation Warming Hearts, Anna Jaques Hospital and The Salvation Army, brought to 1,000 the number of meals delivered for free in recent weeks in Haverhill and Greater Newburyport.
As this newspaper has reported, the pandemic came down like a hammer on many people in the region who lost their jobs or saw hours or benefits cut, with no end in sight. Requests for food aid have gone up measurably at local food pantries and free meal programs, so this huge effort to drop off roasted turkey with all the fixings was one more important part of the work by volunteers to meet the need.
And a tip of the hat to Amesbury and Newburyport city employees and volunteers who did the work for a busy, but smooth, hazardous waste recycling and disposal day that took place Saturday at the Newburyport Department of Public Services.
Efforts like that are essential to keep hazardous materials out of the regular trash pickups in our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.