The rain is letting up, but don’t put away the umbrella yet. So it goes with the coronavirus in Massachusetts. Health officials on Tuesday reported no deaths due to COVID-19 — the first time that’s happened in 103 days.
Let's appreciate this sign of relief from an unrelenting pandemic. But it would be foolish to pack away remedies that have brought us to this point, particularly when it comes to public health infrastructure.
With the curve flattening, the state has thinned its team of contact tracers, those whose job it is to determine where each COVID-19 patient has been and then call the people with whom they interacted. Without a doubt, their alerts have contained the spread of the virus.
At one point, the program put together by the Department of Public Health and the nonprofit group Partners in Health employed 1,600 people. While not putting a number on it, Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday called the reduction in their ranks “significant,” which is reasonable in light of recent trends.
On Tuesday, the state reported 114 confirmed and presumed new cases of COVID-19. That’s but a fraction of the 3,026 cases on April 17, when the virus was at its peak.
The true test comes when the phone bank has to scale up, bringing back furloughed contact tracers when, heaven forbid, we see another surge. Baker assures that it can.
But that's only part of the preparation needed. For its success, the contact tracing program wasn’t perfect. So reports Phoebe Walker, director of community services for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments, who on Monday told lawmakers the process was “bumpy.”
The project only connected with 60 to 65% of the people it needed to find, she said during a Senate hearing, according to a State House News Service account. Compare that to a near-perfect success rate of local health agents in finding local people.
The program was necessary because of spotty local public health infrastructure; some cities and towns didn’t have the people to make those calls. It was better than nothing, she said, but "nowhere near as good as what the same money and effort could have produced if invested in a local health capacity even six months earlier.”
Instead of waiting to revive a call center, maybe the state should make a more concerted effort to fill those gaps.
Umbrellas wouldn't be necessary if we could build a shelter from the next storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.