We knew something was fishy when state wildlife officials announced MassWildlife staff members were stocking 450,000 brook, brown, rainbow and tiger trout into waters across the state this spring – including many in this region.
News about thousands of lively trout, from 12 inches to more than a foot and a half long, being tossed from buckets of ice-cold water into Bay State rivers and streams was enough to warm any angler's heart.
But some of that cold water hit us right in the face when we heard a day later that fishing, hunting and trapping license fees were likely to increase substantially.
MassWildlife proposes jacking up the cost of a fishing license for residents from $27.50 (which includes a mandatory $5 Wildlands Conservation Stamp) per year to $40. Even worse, the current hunting fee of $47.70 for residents could shoot up to $160 per year.
The rationale is hard to argue with. Wildlife officials point out that license fees haven't gone up in 25 years, while sporting (combined hunting and freshwater fishing licenses) and hunting license sales have dropped 20% and 50%, respectively, in that time. It's just the nature of things that fewer people go hunting in the state than they used to. And, in spite of efforts by groups such as Trout Unlimited and Plum Island Surfcasters to bring more kids into the sport, the numbers haven't turned around the decline in license revenue for the state.
The aging population isn't helping, either; MassWildlife says it now issues 27,000 free licenses each year to residents age 70 and over, so the old-timers can fish where the fish are but not have to pay for the pleasure.
Maintenance of state-owned game areas and fishing areas, enforcement of wildlife and water protection laws, and raising almost half a million trout to stocking size costs money.
MassWildlife will hold public hearings on the proposed fee increases March 9, 17 and 25, and is accepting written comments as well. So there's still time to speak your mind. Better yet, accept the inevitable and help pay to support the agency that keeps our great outdoors pretty great. Whatever happens after you buy a license is up to you, and the trout.
