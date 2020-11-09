More than 2.5 million people in Massachusetts voted Tuesday to allow repair shops and others to access wireless data streaming from inside cars and trucks. Nearly 845,000 people voted against it. Though voters approved the update to the state’s "Right to Repair" law with overwhelming support, the question remains: How many actually understood the nuances of the issue and the 672 words of explanation that preceded the bubbles for “yes” and “no” on the ballot?
The question below was worse. A measure on ranked choice voting stretched on for nearly 2,000 words with obtuse references to “continuing ballots” and “concluded ballots” and a “central tabulation facility.” It wasn’t exactly poetry.
Yet, more than 3.3 million voters weighed in, with more than 1.8 million rejecting a plan that would have upended how we choose many of our leaders, outweighing the votes of more than 1.5 million people who supported it. Once again, a telling survey would have been to ask people leaving the polls how well they understood what they just voted for or against.
A ballot referendum appeals to our democratic instincts. With enough signatures, determined citizens can elevate an issue and put it before the rest of the voters of the commonwealth. Unfortunately, the ballot questions that end up in front of us are not so much the product of gauzy, Frank Capra fantasies of earnest citizens hoping to make a difference as they are the work of interest groups and their lawyers.
And that work, by its nature, is messy and difficult for the rest of us to understand.
Sure, voters could delve into the secretary of state’s guide to the ballot with its summaries, analysis of financial consequences, and lists of pros and cons. But who are we kidding? How many among us really take the time to do our homework, study up, and make a truly informed choice?
No, far too many are more swayed by the emotions of a campaign and its advertising. We seize upon commercials that show someone lurking behind a woman walking to her car in a vacant garage, offered as a reason to vote against an auto repair bill. Or one that showed local mechanics talking about access to a car's data.
The most egregious example in recent memory of a referendum run off the rails was Question 4 on the November 2016 ballot, legalizing and regulating the possession and sale of marijuana. That question prattled on and on — and on — for more than 7,500 words. Ultimately, the citizens initiative was so fraught that the Legislature had to pull it apart, rewrite and reconsider much of it, before putting it all back together again.
The question did what it intended. It poured a foundation upon which a recreational pot industry was eventually built. Lest we forget, the process was messy and can still be held up as a case study in the pitfalls of citizen petitions.
Certainly, the interest groups and corporations that stand to benefit, or lose, understand. The Massachusetts Right to Repair Committee spent more than $23.6 million on last week’s Question 1, or $9.37 for every vote in support the question received. Opponents spent more than $26.1 million, or $30.96 for every vote.
Spending on last week’s two questions made this one of the most expensive campaigns in Massachusetts in recent memory.
John Cluveris, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, recently told Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade that’s unlikely to change. “There’s no incentive to spend less. If anything, we’re only going to see more spending on these kinds of initiatives in the future," he said.
It's safe to say that money won’t be wasted on efforts to educate voters. No, the people putting money down for the initiatives they manage to get on our ballots know, as we all do, that voters wielding the pen aren’t looking deeply into the details. Most take their cues from advertising, a voters guide or maybe a newspaper editorial.
While that may stoke the egos of those of us behind these Opinion page essays, it’s no way to run a democracy.
