A measure in the state budget that mandates interlock devices for first-time convicted drunken drivers in Massachusetts should go far to cut back the number of crashes and deaths caused each year by people who drink and get behind the wheel.
It took more than a decade to get through the Legislature, but the signing of the amendment in December by Gov. Charlie Baker, as part of the state budget, raises the bar to keep impaired drivers off the road.
An interlock requires convicted drunken drivers to blow into it – which determines whether they've been drinking – before permitting them to start their vehicle.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, who is a Republican from Gloucester and the Senate minority leader, told State House News Service the measure "will put in place a powerful tool to prevent drunk driving by first-time offenders and prevent the loss of lives and serious injuries on the roadways of the commonwealth."
A report out this week from AAA Northeast only underscores how important the interlock device for first-time offenders might be. AAA studied the high incidence of fatalities resulting from wrong-way driving crashes over the last decade in the Bay State. AAA reported an increase from 19 to 27 fatalities in wrong-way crashes on divided highways between 2015 and 2018; a total of 150 people were killed in such crashes since 2010 on all Massachusetts roads, not just divided highways.
AAA cited several causes for these wrong-way crashes, but 6 out of 10 of them involved an alcohol-impaired driver. The risks of wrong-way crashes were also higher when older drivers were involved as well as drivers without passengers – who presumably might alert the driver they were going the wrong way on a highway.
Wrong-way crashes, which are relatively rare, are just a small measure of the dangers of drunken drivers. Reports on traffic injuries and fatalities across the country regularly cite alcohol-impaired drivers or distracted driving as frequent causes for crashes, often coupled with speed.
If the interlock device can keep some first-time offenders off the highways if they've been drinking, it will save lives and prevent injuries. That's technology we can all get behind.
