It seems like you can't go anywhere without driving by an Amazon Prime van pulled to the curb for a delivery at almost any hour of the day or night. And if it's not an Amazon van, it's a U.S. Postal Service truck dropping off boxes with the Amazon "smile" logo on the side.
Long before Amazon captured the fancy of consumers, Sears Roebuck and JC Penney catalogs arrived in mailboxes – the metal kind at the end of the driveway – and spawned generations of customers who shopped by mail.
Then, decades ago, Sam Walton brought the ants to the picnic of traditional department stores by expanding his chain of stores and engineering what became a massive product distribution system to keep his shopping empire supplied. Americans in some parts of the country flocked to Walmart and swore by the convenience and low prices. It was one-stop shopping, made even better as Walmart stores sprouted across Middle America and fueled the slow demise of many Main Street businesses.
Mom and Pop couldn't compete with Walmart's variety or prices. They could offer a friendly face and customer service, but once consumers got used to bargains on toys, furniture, appliances, clothes, hardware, and eventually, groceries – all under one roof – there was no going back to Main Street.
Then along came Jeff Bezos and Amazon, taking consumerism far beyond what Walton could have imagined. Why should you have to leave your house to shop? And why should an impulsive consumer have to wait for an item to wend its way through the U.S. mail? How 20th century!
Bezos created a sprawling network and supply chains aimed at meeting the "needs" of every consumer, whether they need it or not. With Amazon's ruthless efficiency, you can order anything at any time and barely have to wait for it. And why should you have to wait? With a credit card and a smart phone, almost instant gratification and all of your holiday shopping are just a few key strokes away.
And, after you've finished your shopping you can bundle up and go for a walk through downtown to look in the shop windows in Newburyport or Amesbury's Market Square or Derby Wharf in Salem. But here's the rub: Getting hooked on Amazon for everything you think you need is putting a stake in the heart of the local businesses behind those shop windows.
Bezos isn't struggling to pay the rent and keep the lights on this holiday season. He might be worried about whether his company can keep up with demand, but that probably doesn't keep him awake at night. Bloomberg News reported in July that Bezos, the world's richest person, "has seen his fortune swell $74 billion in 2020 to $189.3 billion, despite the U.S. entering its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression."
Buying from Amazon makes Jeff Bezos richer and doesn't benefit your local community. If people don't shop local and support local businesses, this pandemic will force many of them to close. That means people lose their jobs, communities lose much-needed revenue and shoppers lose the variety that a local Main Street brings to a community. The community, in short, loses a bit of its soul when a small business or restaurant closes.
The coronavirus forced many businesses to adapt or die. Restaurants shifted gears, if they could, to online ordering and curbside pickup. Many retailers fine-tuned their inventory, adopted curbside pickup and – if they could allow limited numbers of shoppers inside – touted the cleaning, social distancing and other safety measures they were taking to keep everyone healthy.
This is the time to go local, which might mean paying more and accepting a more limited inventory at times. But Jeff Bezos doesn't need your money; local bookstores, gift shops, clothing stores, shoe stores, restaurants, sandwich shops and hardware stores do.
As the pandemic continues to loom large over everything we do for the foreseeable future, shopping local is essential. The alternative could be that there won't be any local left to support, and then it will be too late.
