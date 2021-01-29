Anyone age 75 or over who is eager to get vaccinated against COVID-19, starting Monday, Feb. 1, will find a dizzying process when they try to reserve an open slot and location through the interactive map on the state’s website.
If you are a first responder, healthcare worker or resident of a nursing home or assisted living center, the vaccination rollout has gone pretty well. But as the need for more vaccination sites and a fair and user-friendly sign-up system loom, you might think the state hasn’t had 11 months to prepare. Unfortunately, it has, and things are bad.
Gov. Charlie Baker spent considerable time in his State of the State speech this week focusing on the huge impact of the pandemic on health, jobs, businesses and the emotional toll it has taken. He acknowledged the slow pace of the vaccine rollout and said he expects things to improve as more vaccine becomes available and more vaccination sites open.
But the governor’s calm voice and “we’re all in this together” approach aren’t pacifying the multitudes who continue to worry – rightfully so – about this dangerous virus.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat, was one of several lawmakers this week urging the Baker administration to increase information as residents struggle to get their chance for the vaccine.
“Our communities need to know where, when and how they can receive this vaccine,” said DiZoglio in a letter to Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “That is simply not the case right now.”
DiZoglio said residents have told her they reached a “dead end” trying to set up an appointment through the state website, while others, without internet access, have no way to tap into this vital information. In her letter, she called on the administration to set up a telephone hotline for those seniors and others.
The shortage of vaccine doses is something state officials probably can’t control, but an efficient, easy-to-use sign-up system should have been set up and at the ready months ago.
It’s also great to tout Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium as sites for mass vaccinations, but that doesn’t help older residents in this region. The state map pinpointing the very limited number vaccination sites in Greater Newburyport (the Amesbury Stop and Shop pharmacy) and the Gloucester area (Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem, in Beverly) seems like we’re getting the proverbial short end of the stick.
