In early October of 1918, Andover was deep into efforts to arrest the spread of influenza. As Gail Ralston detailed nearly a century later in a column for the Andover Center for History and Culture, officials had already moved to close the schools, as well as the town’s movie house and public library.
Illness was everywhere. On Sept. 21, 11 nurses at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport had been reported sick from what would become known as the Spanish flu. Three days later, one of them, Zelda Saunders, died. It was the same day the city closed its schools. “This is Newburyport, slow to respond to the pandemic, suddenly realizing the magnitude of the crisis,” Bethany Groff Dorau of Historic New England wrote in a recent column. “This feels, to me, like today.”
And not just there. As with influenza 102 years ago, COVID-19 found communities ill-prepared for the rapid outbreak of infectious disease. Now, we must re-educate ourselves about the importance of public health and parts of our government that might seem superfluous until a real crisis arrives.
To this point, the coronavirus and the disease it causes are nowhere near as devastating as the 1918-19 flu, which killed between 50 million and 100 million people worldwide. COVID-19’s current global death toll exceeds 60,000. The basic response to both have been much the same, however, in terms of containment and tracking the spread of disease and interrupting its transmission between individuals.
Howard Koh, former Massachusetts health commissioner and assistant secretary for health and human services during the Obama administration, noted the importance of social distancing during the 1918-19 outbreak, and how early action reduced the number of deaths.
Then, as now, the efforts of doctors, nurses and others treating the sick were essential — as were efforts to protect them from becoming sick themselves. Not only must our communities be ready, our hospitals must have adequate supplies of protective equipment, a now-painful reality in the context of COVID-19.
The world of the coronavirus is a starkly different one than it was a century ago. Still, the pages of history illustrate the need to act quickly and decisively, to quarantine the sick, to protect our health care workers, and to keep our distance in order to stop the spread of disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.