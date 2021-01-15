Last spring, when the full weight of the pandemic slammed down with rising infection rates, widespread business and school closures and severe limits on our daily lives, many people were cheering the nurses, doctors and other medical personnel who bravely went off to work to care for those felled by the virus.
In many cases, those medical professions could go to work because childcare workers were taking care of their children, freeing parents up to deal with the most visible impact of the virus. Those daycare workers, mostly women, struggled to keep themselves and the children they cared for safe from the virus, and to keep their businesses open. Even they were forced to shut down for a time under orders from Gov. Charlie Baker.
Many of those same daycare workers are now crying foul, angry that a new coronavirus testing program announced by the state for public schools doesn't include day-care centers and after-school programs, many of which are run by nonprofits such as Boys & Girls Clubs.
More than 250 childcare providers signed onto a letter to Baker this week urging him to include them in the testing program, much the same as public school teachers.
Last spring, daycare centers were among the things the governor ordered closed as coronavirus cases spiked. Daycare providers back then made the case that an economic recovery wouldn't succeed unless working families had access to safe and affordable child care – and those daycare centers needed government help with the personal protective equipment and supplies needed to keep everyone safe.
The Baker administration has tried to respond to their plight, including the announcement in November of $6.5 million in grants for seven organizations to renovate childcare facilities that serve low-income kids. At the time, Baker said, “We are grateful to the educators and childcare providers statewide who have worked tirelessly to adapt over the last several months as we continue to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis."
It's only fair to now put those daycare providers, who are still struggling to stay afloat, on the same level as public school personnel.
State officials should include daycare centers, early childhood education and after-school programs in COVID-19 testing programs and should keep those providers on par with K-12 educators. Many of these programs are integral parts in the education of children in our state, not to mention the state's economy. They deserve respect and equal consideration when it comes to virus testing.
