The federal government did taxpayers a huge service in a time of crisis when it moved the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. Now, the state of Massachusetts needs to follow suit.
Given the massive challenges facing us as individuals and as a country, it may seem like a small thing. But that’s precisely the point. The coronavirus pandemic and its effects on families and businesses is still unfolding, and many citizens are being faced with daunting financial challenges and, in a growing number of cases, life-and-death health decisions. Grappling with their 1099s is the furthest thing from their minds. And it should be.
To be sure, the U.S. Treasury Department dragged its feet for days before moving the date. But there’s no reason the state needs to delay offering relief to beleaguered residents and tax preparers.
More than 60% of the filers in the country use tax preparers or accountants; moving the federal date won’t help them if they still have to prepare state returns.
As the Tax Foundation put it, “States which do not extend their filing deadlines to July 15 will negate much of the benefit of the federal extension, because taxpayers would still have to prepare much of the relevant tax information — a great deal of it from their 1040s — by the earlier date.”
The state, of course, is worried about losing a revenue stream in the short term, pushing as much as $3.5 billion in revenue to the next fiscal year. The money, however, will arrive eventually, if a few months late. And the Bay State’s $3.5 billion rainy day fund can be used to address the temporary shortfall.
Still, the state has been slow to move.
“The silence from Massachusetts has been deafening,” Amy Pitter, a former commissioner of the Department of Revenue and the president of Massachusetts Society of the Certified Public Accountants, told State House News Service.
Pitter said 21 states have already postponed their tax filing deadlines. Massachusetts should be the 22nd.
