Gov. Charlie Baker can point to three good reasons for STEM Week — a series of workshops, programs and lessons meant to spark and develop the budding scientists and engineers in our midst. Of course, there are many more than three.
Attending an event to launch the state’s third such week, Baker on Monday pointed to three companies with a large presence in the state that are in the third stage of trials for COVID-19 vaccines. The local operations of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson illustrate “the power and the importance of having a community here in Massachusetts that is so dedicated to the STEM issues and has been for a really long time,” Baker said.
The contortions made to school schedules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are another. With so many students forced into hybrid learning — which means interacting with teachers on a part-time basis — a resource that reinforces lessons in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is more important than ever. That resource, at least for this week, can be found at www.massstemweek.org.
On that website, teachers, parents and students can find a host of virtual presentations and activities related to topics from astronomy to manufacturing to computer science to molecular biology. There are career fairs, experiments, movies and virtual tours. About a half dozen colleges and organizations designed special activities and curriculums meant to engage students as part of the week’s programming.
This rich collection curated by the state Executive Office of Education and the STEM Advisory Council should give every student at least one point of interest — if not a few or even a few dozen. This year’s program makes a special effort to attract all students from a diversity of backgrounds to these subjects and careers.
As Baker suggests, nothing may highlight the importance of fostering that interest more than an urgent search for a vaccine to lead us out of the biggest public health crisis of our time. Then, there are climate change and its effects, the need to broaden our reliance on renewable energy, modernizing our transportation systems, and securing our information networks and data against near-constant threat. Humankind has plenty of problems it needs the help of science and technology, and an ever-growing STEM community, to solve.
