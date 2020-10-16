It will be strange watching the U.S. Women’s National Team play hockey without Meghan Duggan in sweater No. 10. The team’s captain announced her retirement from skating Tuesday — a milestone on the order of Mia Hamm putting away her shin guards, or Flo-Jo hanging up her spikes.
For more than a decade, Duggan embodied high-level women’s hockey in the U.S. She played 144 games with the national team over 14 years. Ten times — for two Olympics, three world championships and five visits to the Four Nations Cup — she was captain.
Most memorably, she led the team to gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, four years after a heartbreaking loss to the Canadians in the gold medal round in Sochi. Her telling of the team’s recovery and training in those intervening years is a case study in resilience and determination.
As a collegiate, Duggan and Wisconsin won three national championships. In her senior year, she won the Patty Kazmaier Award — her sport’s answer to the Heisman. And that’s just her trophy case.
Duggan has been one of her sport’s most visible, passionate ambassadors. Indeed, her most significant victory may have come in 2017 when she and her teammates successfully challenged USA Hockey over unequal treatment among its premier teams, and of girls and women generally. Without change, every member of the team had vowed to boycott a sport each had grown up playing, even if it meant stepping back from one of the sport’s biggest stages.
“We knew that moment was so much bigger than all of us,” Duggan, 33, remembered in an essay for ESPN.com. “It was bigger than hockey — and bigger than sports."
Of course, more than anything, Duggan is ours. Her hometown of Danvers was always more than a piece of trivia in a player bio. She has shared every success — every Olympic medal — with the community where she grew up, and most especially the little girls who followed her onto the ice.
There are so many more now. The stat that says as much about Duggan’s career — and her infectious enthusiasm — is 23,374. That’s the increase in women and girls registered as players, coaches and referees between the season Duggan joined the national team and last spring. It represents growth of almost 40%, compared to 4% for USA Hockey membership overall. How many of those put on a pair of skates because Meghan Duggan did it first?
Duggan may be done as a player. We’re confident her career in hockey — and her support of all of those she’s inspired and has yet to inspire — is only just beginning.
